Over 400 houses being built in W Kazakhstan for flood-affected residents

Currently, 9,671 flood-affected families in the West Kazakhstan region have received a lump sum payment of 100 MCI, for a total amount of 3 billion 570 million tenge, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the West Kazakhstan akimat.

The social payments providing process in the amount of 150 MCI is ongoing. Approximately one thousand families have received this social assistance.

Construction of 401 houses for residents of five flood-hit districts is underway. The appropriate contracting companies have been identified.

The regional akim, Nariman Turegaliev, noted that in accordance with the directives of the Head of State, comprehensive assistance is being provided to the population affected by the flood. In three districts where the flooded housing was deemed unfit, 79 applications for the purchase of housing have been received. To date, 27 houses have been purchased in these districts for a total of 567 million tenge. The procurement process will continue. Mr. Turegaliev also highlighted the qualitative and timely completion of construction works are under their control.

Furthermore, a task force is engaged in the resolution of legal matters pertaining to the residents of Uralsk who have been adversely affected by high floods.

The commission for compensation for harm is currently operating as usual and is carrying out evaluation works.