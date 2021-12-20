Over 400 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 456 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Karaganda region – 113. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 98 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Akmola region has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 69.

46 patients made full recoveries in North Kazakhstan region, 41 – in Pavlodar region, 35 – in East Kazakhstan region, 30 – in Almaty city, 11 – in Turkestan region, 5 – in Almaty region, 5 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in Kyzylorda region, and 1 – in West Kazakhstan region.

Nationwide, 953,206 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.