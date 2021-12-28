EN
    10:31, 28 December 2021

    Over 400 thou people receive COVID-19 booster shots in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over 400 thousand people have so far received COVID-19 booster shots in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking at a government session, Acting Health Minister of Kazakhstan Zhandos Burkitbayev pointed out the importance of keeping the stability in the current COVID-19 situation in the country, calling on local executive bodies to activate vaccination campaigns and to step up mass revaccination campaigns.

    According to him, 9.2 million people are eligible for revaccination against COVID-19 in the country. Of these, over 400 thousand have already received COVID-19 booster shots.

    «From December to the first quarter of 2022 a delivery of five million doses of vaccines for revaccination is planned,» he added.


