Over 40,000 flood-affected villagers return home in Kazakhstan

Water was pumped out from 7,089 homes and 2,834 household plots in the flood-hit regions of Kazakhstan. 39,352 people returned home, while 6,552 people are staying at temporary shelters, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry.

Above 13.1 million cubic meters of meltwater was pumped away since the beginning of floods, 7.6 million sandbags and 1.5 million tons of inert materials were laid to prevent and reduce flood damage, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry Askar Sharip said.

Over 17,000 people, 2,000 pieces of equipment, 291 motor pumps, 203 floating crafts, and seven aircraft are deployed in flood relief operations.

Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions are still grappling with flood mitigation.

He also warned Kazakhstanis of a fire season ahead urging all to keep outdoor fire safety rules.