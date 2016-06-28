Over 417,000 people to be covered with employment measures in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Employment instruments will cover more than 417,000 Kazakhstanis seeking for jobs. Vice Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Birjan Nurymbetov announced it at a briefing following the Cabinet's sitting Tuesday.

"5% of the working population in Kazakhstan is unemployed to date. In numerical terms, this is 443,000 people. This year we plan to assist 417,200 people and provide them with jobs," Nurymbetov said.

Talking about the reality of employment of such a large number of people, the Vice Minister said that as of June 28, 167,000 people have already been provided with such assistance.

According to her, the Ministry carries out work in three areas:

The first measure is The Employment Road Map. The second one is employment of people at new projects implemented under Nurly Zhol Program. And the third measure is cooperation with enterprises who inform the governmental structures of new available vacancies on a regular basis.