Over 420,000 tickets sold for Baku’s first European Games

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Additional 15,000 tickets for the first European Games in Baku were sold on June 14, Simon Clegg, the Baku 2015 chief operating officer, said.

"Yesterday alone we sold an additional 15,000 tickets. In two days - since the opening ceremony of the Games - we sold additional 25,000 tickets. In total we have sold over 420,000 tickets for the games," Clegg said at the press conference on June 15. He also said that some 30,000 spectators are expected at the competitions in 7 sports today. The European Games that kicked off in Baku June 12, will last till June 28. Kazinform has learnt from Trend.az. There is a total of 20 sports at Baku 2015: 16 Olympic sports and four non-Olympic sports. More than 6,000 athletes from across Europe will be representing their nations over 17 days of competition. Baku was awarded the games by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) in December 2012.