Over 45,000 Kazakhstanis engaged in Tengiz expansion project

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM More than 45,000 Kazakhstanis are engaged in Tengiz project expansion, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"All the Kazakh employees are engaged in the Future Growth Project-Wellhead Pressure Management Project (FGP-WPMP). This is 91% of the total number of project personnel in Kazakhstan. TCO attracts also Kazakhstani organizations to the design, procurement works and to purchase of modules for FGP-WPMP. Over 2,100 companies participated in preliminary selection. Contracts were signed with more than 400 companies," TCO press service says.



The project representatives visited more than 160 Kazakh companies to assess their production capacities. Since the beginning of the project's implementation, the TCO has spent $5.6bn on local content," the press service adds.



Recall that in 2018, TCO extracted 28.6mn tonnes (228.2mn barrels) of crude oil at Tengiz deposit in Atyrau region. Last year, the company sold more than 1.3mn tonnes of liquefied gas, 9.2bn cubic meters of dry gas as well as 2.5tonnes of sulfur.



The implementation of the abovementioned projects will let increase production volumes by almost 12mn tonnes per annum or by 260,000 barrels per day. The total volume of production will make around 39mn tonnes per year or 850,000 barrels per day.