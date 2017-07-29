Over 450 young guardsmen take oath in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Young servicemen of Shygys regional command military bases of the Kazakhstan National Guard have been sworn in. The oath ceremony was held at the Memorial of Glory in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The guardsmen who arrived from the defense departments of Almaty city, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Karaganda and South Kazakhstan regions participated in the ceremony. The oath of allegiance to the flag was taken by over 450 young soldiers, who were called up for military service in the National Guard in spring and took the basic combat training. Traditionally, the oath taking ceremony is followed by marching and hand-to-hand combat demonstrations.





The bright ceremonial event takes place with the participation of the regional and city administrations, the regional branch of Nur Otan Party, clergy, as well as war veterans, students of city schools and the parents of the young soldiers from all over Kazakhstan.





"Every year, young people from various regions of the country are called up service in the National Guard to discharge their sacred duty, the duty of every man to protect the Fatherland. Taking oath in the year of the 25th anniversary of the National Guard and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan is more than important for young soldiers. This imposes on them the greatest responsibility for protecting the rights and freedoms of our citizens, protecting them from criminal and other unlawful attacks. At all times, the defense of the Fatherland and the oath of allegiance to its people is considered the sacred duty and moral concept for every citizen of our country. The military oath is a legal document, approved by the Head of State, that codifies the personal responsibility of every citizen to protect his Motherland," said Bagdat Amangeldy, the head of the regional command press service.