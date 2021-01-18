Over 460 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, 468 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, down 130 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The only area in Kazakhstan to report three-digit number of COVID-19 recoveries is North Kazakhstan region with 107 COVID-19 recoveries.

79 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region, 66 – in Atyrau region, 53 – in Akmola region, 39 – in Karaganda region, 36 – in Karaganda region, 35 – in Nur-Sultan city, 21 – in Almaty region, 11 – in Kyzylorda region, 9 – in East Kazakhstan region, 9 – in Turkestan region, 2 – in Mangistau region, and 1 – in Kostanay region.

Nationwide, 153,503 people have beat the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.