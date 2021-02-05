Over 464,000 COVID-19 cases documented worldwide in past 24 hours

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Over 464,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed worldwide in the past 24 hours, with the total case tally surpassing 103.98 mln, the World Health Organization (WHO) informed in its daily bulletin on Thursday. According to the WHO, the number of COVID-19 deaths has gone up by over 13,000 in the past 24 hours, with the overall death toll surpassing 2.26 mln, TASS reports.

As of 19:10 Moscow time on February 4, the WHO has documented 103,989,900 cases of COVID-19 and 2,260,259 deaths. The number of people infected has gone up by 464,613 compared to the day before, and the number of deaths has increased by 13,004.

The WHO statistics includes only officially confirmed data on COVID-19 cases and deaths provided by the states.

Over 47% of new COVID-19 cases have been reported in North and South America (218,737), with Europe coming in second with 171,969 and Southeast Asia ranking third with 27,370.

The US has documented the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world - 26,172,274, followed by India (10,790,183), Brazil (9,283,418), Russia (3,917,918), the UK (3,871,829), France (3,198,030), Spain (2,883,465), Italy (2,583,790), Turkey (2,501,079), Germany (2,252,001), Colombia (2,113,597) and Argentina (1,943,548).