Over 465,000 Kazakhstani teens fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has updated the figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mother, Kazinform reports.

According to the commission, as of 23 February, 673,120 teenagers, 30,866 pregnant women, and 105,494 nursing mothers were vaccinated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 465,370 teenagers, 22,074 pregnant women and 71,526 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan approved the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for teens aged between 12 and 18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.