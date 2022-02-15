Over 49 thou COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 49,207 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 6,820 are being treated as in-patients and 42,387 as out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 335, in critical condition – 138 and on artificial lung ventilation – 96.

Notably, the country has logged 1,173 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 5,904 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



