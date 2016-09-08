Over 4mln tenge gathered at Astana Marathon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 4, the capital of Kazakhstan hosted the Astana Marathon Chairty Race, which brouhgt together 4,352 participants from 28 countries of the world (the U.S., France, Italy, Japan, Australia, Germany, Iran etc.)

Distance Registered Finished 42,2 km 320 259 21,1 km 693 603 10 km 3,319 2,103 Rally 20 20 Total 4,352 2,985

















320 athletes registered for 42.2 km distance, however 259 of them only reached the finish line. 693 people joined the 21.1 km distance, 90 of them fell out of the race for different reasons. The shortest distance of 10km became the most attractive for the runners, as 3,319 people registered for it. 2,103 of them managed to finish without any violations.

The winners are:

Women’s 10 km – Zhaksykul Mussyrman

Men’s 10km – Azamat Sabyrzhanov

Women’s 21.1km – Yekaterina Shatnaya

Men’s 21.1 km – Agzam Aripzhanov

Women’s 42.2km – Akmaral Meirman (3:01:05)

Men’s 42.2km – Aidyn Kassen (2:38:09)

Members of Adidas team became the winners of the relay.

According to Chief Organizer of the event Gaukhar Bramley-Fenton, Astana Marathon is a charity race. All the funds raised from the event will be spent on certain projects. The information about each project is provided on the official website of the marathon www.astana42k.com in ‘Charity’ section, she says.

All the funds raised from registration fees will be transferred to Kasietti Zhol, SOS: Children’s Villages, Ayala, House of Mothers, BI Zhuldyzai charity foundations and One Steppe Beyond project.

The event gathered 4,328,492mln tenge in total.

Below is the table showing how much money each of the foundations will receive:

Charity Foundation Amount Ayala 1,357,400 tenge SOS Children’s Villages 520,000 tenge Kasietti Zhol 428,720 tenge One Steppe Beyond 2,537,172 tenge House of Mothers The amount is verified BI Zhuldyzai The amount is verified Всего 4,328,492 tenge

Famous sportsmen, employees of large companies such as Qazaq Banki, ERG, KaztechInnovationsGroup, Accord, Marriott Hotel Astana and Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund joined the race.

The One Steppe Beyond project pursues a goal of attracting rural youth to jogging.

Ayala Foundation has been working for about 10 years. Its mission is to form the culture and traditions of charity in Kazakhstan. The Foundation cooperates with governmental healthcare and education institutions.

SOS Children’s Villages is a non-governmental social organization. For 60 years it has been protecting the interests, rights and needs of the children left without parental care and children from vulnerable families.

Kasietti Zhol foundation was established as part of charity help to the children from low-income families, orphanages and children diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

The House of Mothers Public Foundation is a network of crisis centres for pregnant women and women with newborn children needing help. The House of Mothers is a charity project organized to prevent social orphanhood and reduce the number of orphans.

BI Zhuldyzai Corporate Foundation provides financial and other assistance to disabled children. Over the period of its functioning, the Foundation has already helped more than 1,000 children of Astana and numerous hospitals and children’s facilities.



