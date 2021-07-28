Over 5,000 daily COVID-19 recoveries added in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 5,096 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has seen the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,369, followed by Nur-Sultan city – 1,331. Shymkent city is third with 377 daily recoveries.

306 defeated the virus in Karaganda region, 276 in Atyrau region, 242 in West Kazakhstan region, 211 in Kostanay region, 175 in Aktobe region, 154 in Mangistau region, 152 in Kyzylorda region, 148 in Akmola region, and 136 in North Kazakhstan region.

Zhambyl region has seen 66 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Pavlodar region – 64, Turkestan region – 56, and Almaty region – 33.

In total, 457,098 have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the country.