Over 5,000 people cleaned up the Yessil and Karasu rivers’ banks near capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More than 5,000 people responded to the call of the Mayor of the city of Nur-Sultan, Altay Kulginov, to continue the #Birge #TazaQazaqstan environmental challenge, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakhstan Cabinet members led by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, public and cultural figures, athletes, volunteers, residents and guests of the capital cleaned up the banks of the Yessil and Karasu rivers by removing 16 tons of trash.

«Last week we all gathered and cleared the shores of Koyandy Reservoir. Now we see that our city has also such problems. Thank you for supporting this campaign. Now it is held nationwide,» said Mayor Altay Kulginov.

Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev, who initiated the campaign, emphasized that this challenge attracts more and more caring people. «The contribution of every Kazakhstani to the cleanliness of our country is invaluable. Today more than 150,000 people all across the country are participating in the campaign. Clean-up events are underway in all cities and regions,» he underscored.

Separate garbage collection tanks were installed. Special vehicles were transporting the garbage to the recycling facility. Gloves, necessary tools were handed out to all the participants.

By the way, the tools were given to Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Berdybek Saparbayev, Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov, Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aitmagambetov, Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev. Besides, the indifferent volunteers included businessmen, employees of national companies and national holdings, and teams participating in the ecological challenge.

«I and my colleagues are not indifferent to ecology and environment. We do not want to remain uninvolved when it comes to making the land, where we all live, cleaner. Taking care of the environment is our shared commitment. Therefore, we supported the ‘Bіrge – Taza Qazaqstan’ campaign,» said Aidar Arifkhanov, Head of Baiterek Holding.

It is to be recalled that volunteer clean-up events are underway in all regions of Kazakhstan. During the first campaign held in Koyandy reservoir, more than 1,000 people collected over 10 tons of garbage. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and members of the Cabinet participated in it.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev backed #Birge #TazaQazaqstan ecological campaign. «I strongly support the ECO-Challenge movement spread across Kazakhstan on the initiative of the Government and civil society. Let’s make our country clean! Well done, volunteers!» the President tweeted.