    10:14, 09 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 5,000 people detained in Kazakhstan following mass riots

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 5,135 people have been detained in mass riots in Kazakhstan so far, acting Minister of Interior of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Turgumbayev said Sunday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to acting Minister Turgumbayev, investigations were launched into looting, vandalism, manslaughter and armed assaults following the mass riots countrywide. Over 5,000 people were detained.


    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency Government Top Story
