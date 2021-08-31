Over 5.3 mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over 5.3 million people have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Ministry, the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first jab stands at 6,629,678 in the country. Those received both COVID-19 vaccine jabs number 5,365,824.

Notably, the country has logged 4,322 cases of and 6,533 recoveries from the coronavirus infection over the past day.

Kazakhstan remains in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.