Over 5,300 people treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of March 25, 2022, some 5,377 people are being treated for coronavirus infections in Kazakhstan as of now, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

Above 565 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 4,812 are treated at home. 37 of them are in critical condition, 21 in extremely critical condition, while 10 are on life support.