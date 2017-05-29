Over 5,500 South Kazakhstani students study under Serpin programme

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 5,500 school graduates of the South Kazakhstan region are continuing their studies in universities under the Serpin programme.

Thus, 4,968 graduates out of 5,627 sent to North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karganda and Atyrau regions, have been accepted at higher education institutions in 3 years. 929 applicants are continuing their studies in colleges.

1б050 grants were allocated for universities in 2014 under the Serpin-2050 programme. 540 applicants successfully passed admission procedures. In 2015, the number of grants was increased to 5,000 which enabled 2,580 young people from the South Kazakhstan region to study at universities.

359 school leavers are studying now in colleges under this programme as well.

4,000 grants will be provided to the universities and 1,000 more will be allocated for colleges in 2017, according to the press service of the South Kazakhstan akimat.

