EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:55, 26 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 5.5mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of the Ministry of Healthcare has update the vaccination figures of Kazakhstanis, Kazinform reports.

    Thus, the first dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 10,833,787 people. 10,589,151 people received the second shot of the vaccine, a press release reads.

    According the Ministry, 5.5mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19.
    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!