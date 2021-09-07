Over 5.7 mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Health Ministry has updated the vaccination figures in the country, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

As of September 7, 2021, 6,882,241 people have been administered the first jab of vaccine against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan. Two components of COVID-19 vaccine have been given to 5,711,392.

Notably, 3,583 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours. 6,362 Kazakhstanis have defeated the virus over the past day.