TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:41, 22 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 5,700 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 5,708 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, remains the leader in terms of fresh daily infections with 1,369 new COVID-19 cases. Coming in second is Almaty city with 993 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region reported the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 698.

    Shymkent city and Atyrau region added 418 and 386 fresh COVID-19 cases, respectively.

    207 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mangistau region, 197 – in Pavlodar region, 192 – in Aktobe region, 186 – in Akmola region, 178 – in Almaty region, 170 - West Kazakhstan region, 149 – in Kostanay region, 139 – in Kyzylorda region, 123 – in Turkestan region, 107 – East Kazakhstan region, 99 – in North Kazakhstan region and 97 – in Zhambyl region.

    In total, Kazakhstan has registered 509,998 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.


