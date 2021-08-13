EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:29, 13 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 5,800 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 5,816 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest number of COVID-19 patients who recovered from the virus were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan – 1,530. Almaty city posted the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 823. Ranked third is Shymkent city with 599 COVID-19 recoveries.

    Kostanay and Pavlodar regions added 399 and 361 COVID-19 recoveries in the past day, respectively.

    285 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region, 283 – in Atyrau region, 272 – in Akmola region, 246 – in Almaty region, 215 – in Aktobe region, 179 – in Mangistau region, 171 – in Kyzylorda region, 132 – in West Kazakhstan region, 119 – in Turkestan region, 79 – in East Kazakhstan region, 75 – in Zhambyl region, and 48 – in North Kazakhstan region

    Since the start of the pandemic 554,178 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection nationwide.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!