Over 5,800 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 5,816 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients who recovered from the virus were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan – 1,530. Almaty city posted the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 823. Ranked third is Shymkent city with 599 COVID-19 recoveries.

Kostanay and Pavlodar regions added 399 and 361 COVID-19 recoveries in the past day, respectively.

285 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region, 283 – in Atyrau region, 272 – in Akmola region, 246 – in Almaty region, 215 – in Aktobe region, 179 – in Mangistau region, 171 – in Kyzylorda region, 132 – in West Kazakhstan region, 119 – in Turkestan region, 79 – in East Kazakhstan region, 75 – in Zhambyl region, and 48 – in North Kazakhstan region

Since the start of the pandemic 554,178 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection nationwide.