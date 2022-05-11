EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:15, 11 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 5.97m Belarusians fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    None
    None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Over 6.323 million people in Belarus have got the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, of them over 5.979 million have completed the vaccination regimen, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry, BelTA reports.

    Over 125,600 teenagers aged 12-17 received one shot of the vaccine, of them more than 97,200 children were fully vaccinated.

    Thus, 67.6% of the country's population received one dose of the vaccine, 64% were fully vaccinated.

    Belarusians are also getting booster shots of the vaccine, with 7.51% of the population having completed it so far.


    Tags:
    Belarus COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!