Over 5 km of roads to be repaired and constructed in Kazakhstan by 2024

According to Minister of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Marat Karabayev, in 2024, repair and construction works in Kazakhstan are scheduled to cover 12,000 km of roads, of which 8,000 km belong to the republican highways and another 4 thousand to local roads. By the end of the year, 7,000 km of roads is planned to be completed, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The minister highlighted that the total cost of the projects is 1.1 trillion tenge, with 799 billion tenge currently allocated.

The total cost of the Karaganda-Almaty project is 560 billion tenge. The Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk project has a cost of 382 billion tenge. The Aktobe-Kandyagash project has a cost of 75 billion tenge. The Atyrau-Astrakhan project has a cost of 90 billion tenge. The total cost of the project is 90 billion tenge.

Karabayev also noted that 35 asphalt plants, 1,656 pieces of equipment and 3,300 laborers are involved in the projects.

The total length of roads in the country is 95,000 km. Of this, 25,000 km are part of the republican network, while the remaining 70,000 km are local network roads.

