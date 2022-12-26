EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:17, 26 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 5 mln foreigners entered Kazakhstan this year

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Interior Ministry briefed on the country’s migration situation. According to the acting chairman of the migration service committee, Aslan Atalykov, over 5 mln foreigners entered Kazakhstan this year, Kazinform reports.

    The most up to 2,900,000 people arrived in Kazakhstan from Russia. 2,300,000 nationals of Uzbekistan, 730,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, over 330,000 of Tajikistan, and 90,000 of Türkiye entered Kazakhstan in 2022.

    He added that 650,000 foreigners are staying temporarily in Kazakhstan as of now, while almost 6 mln left the country.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Ministry of Internal Affairs Society
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!