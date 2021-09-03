Over 5 mln in Kazakhstan vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Healthcare Centre of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry Ainagul Kuatbayeva told the expert meeting about the coronavirus vaccination efforts the countrywide, Kazinform reports.

Mass vaccination against coronavirus began in Kazakhstan on February 1. It was planned to vaccine more than 9 mln people.

6, 748, 762 people or 67.7% of population subject to vaccination were administered the 1st jab as of September 2, 2021.

5,555,692 that is 55.8% correspondingly were given the 2nd jab.

She also added that people can choose which vaccine to get. There are 3 to 5 coronavirus vaccines available in Kazakhstan.