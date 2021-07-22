Over 5 mln Kazakhstanis receive 1st jab of anti-COVID vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of the coronavirus infection has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Commission via its official Telegram channel, as of July 21 5,009,408 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second jab has been administered to 2,992,214 people.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 5,708 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 509,998 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 439,010 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.