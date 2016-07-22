Over 50 Belarusian authors partake in international literary contest Open Eurasia

MINSK. KAZINFORM - More than 50 authors from Belarus have displayed their works at the international literary contest Open Eurasia, BelTA learned from the organizing committee of the 5th international literary contest Open Eurasia Literature Festival & Book Forum.

"Open Eurasia is an international literary contest which is held by the Eurasian Creative Guild for the fifth time. Over 1,000 authors from 40 countries, including 50 authors from Belarus, have already taken part in the contest this year," the representatives of the organizing committee said.



According to the organizers, the contest relies on the principle of openness and cooperation of all cultures on the basis of literature. Writers, poets, translators, illustrators, and directors compete in four categories for the best work of literature, translation, illustration, and film.



"This is an interactive contest. The participants can show their works to the whole world and meet with their readers," according to the organizing committee. They also added that the awarding ceremony will take place during the literature festival in London in November.



BelTA learned from the organizing committee that the winners of the contest will receive five prizes for the best literary work featuring a civil position and the best book for children.



According to the organizers the prize pool of the contest makes up $31,000. The grand prix of the contest, $17,000, will be spent on the publication of a book in English in London and the presentation of this book at the London Book Fair in 2018, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.