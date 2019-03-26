Over 50 companies to take part in Made in Belarus expo in Almaty

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Over 50 Belarusian companies will present about 300 product brands at a large-scale expo Made in Belarus that will take place in Almaty on 9-12 April, representatives of the exhibition organizing enterprise BelinterExpo of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI) told BelTA.

The expo will showcase products that are already familiar to Kazakhstan consumers, as well as new brands. The participants include Minsk Tractor Works, Belarusian automobile engineering company BelAZ, Belshina, BATE - Managing Company of Avtokomponenty, Horizont and Elektroapparatura. A large exposition will be arranged by the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Vitex and Belita will display a broad range of cosmetics and skincare products. Taking part in the expo will also be meat and dairy producers, like Primemilk, Zdravushka-Milk, Vitebsk Broiler Poultry Factory, Slutsk Meat Processing Plant, Mogilev Meat Packing Plant, and Minsk Meat Packing Plant. Visitors will be able to try and buy Belarusian food products. A cultural program is also in plans.



The expo will be arranged in the Atakent International Exhibition Center. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 9 April. On the same day a Kazakhstan-Belarus business forum will be held. Taking part in the forum will be officials and experts, representatives of business unions and business communities of the two countries. They will discuss cooperation in the manufacturing industry, establishment of joint ventures in the agricultural sector and the mining industry, implementation of infrastructure projects, technology transfer and tech partnerships, mutual investment and financing of export supplies, cooperation prospects in healthcare and tourism.



The expo of Belarusian products in Almaty will become the fifth Made in Belarus event. Similar events were already held in Astana, Kiev, Tashkent and Tbilisi in 2017-2019. Such expos are organized by the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with BelinterExpo as the exhibition operator. Organizational support will be provided by the Belarusian Embassy in Kazakhstan, Almaty municipal administration, the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan, the Almaty Chamber of Commerce and Investments, government agencies and business associations of the two countries, Kazinform refers to BelTA.