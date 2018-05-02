Over 50 countries to sign Almaty Declaration of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty is hosting the 10th European Regional Conference of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies for the first time in history. Madrid was among the cities which bidded to play a host to the jubilee conference.

Akim (mayor) of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek read out Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev's address to participants of the conference in which he noted the special role of the organization in solution of the most relevant present-day humanitarian problems, rendering timely assistance to those injured as a result of armed conflicts and natural disasters.



"Kazakhstan assists the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement as much as possible as its full-fledged member. Nowadays as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council as well as initiator of the Astana Process, our country contributes to the creation of safer and more stable world. It can be achieved only through joint efforts based on mutual trust, respect and understanding. I am confident that the Almaty Declaration inked following the results of the conference will help find effective ways in overcoming humanitarian crises and improving the lives of those in need," mayor Baibek said.



He also drew attention of those present that Almaty has become a dialogue platform for hosting business talks and international business meetings.



It should be noted that the Almaty Declaration will become one of the fundamental documents for the organization in the years to come. The last time such document was adopted in Florence in 2014.



The 10th European Regional Conference of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Almaty brought together delegates from 54 countries.







