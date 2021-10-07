Over 50 fresh COVID-19 new cases added in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - In the past day over 50 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Atyrau region. Atyrau city remains the area with the highest number of newly confirmed cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the healthcare department of Atyrau region, in the past 24 hours 51 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the region. Of 51, 32 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the city of Atyrau. Four fresh infections were logged at the Tengiz oilfield.

Of 51 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases 31 had corresponding symptoms, while 20 had no symptons of the novel coronavirus. 102 patients fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the region in the past day.

448 people are receiving outpatient treatment and over 250 are treated at infectious facilities of the region.

Presently, Atyrau region is in the «yellow zone» in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.