Over 50 horses rescued from water captivity in Atyrau region

In Atyrau, rescuers successfully relocated 80 horses to a secure area outside the flood zone, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the Department of Emergency Situations of the Atyrau region, a peasant farm registered in the rural district of Kairshakty was in the center of the flood.

In response, the farm's proprietor requested assistance from the rescue team. Rescuers transported 80 horses from four herds stranded in the floodwaters to a safe location, according to the department.

A total of 18 individuals, 8 boats, and 4 units of equipment are currently involved in the rescue activity. Rescue efforts are ongoing.

It is worth mentioning that due to the threat of waterlogging, several roads in the Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions have been restricted. The water level in the Zhaiyk River (Ural) remains at a critical level. Meanwhile, in Zhylyoi district, humanitarian aid consisting of non-perishable food, hygiene products, and household chemicals continues to be delivered to Kulsary. Approximately 60 volunteers are involved in the distribution of products to the population.

To date, the state of emergency remains in 10 regions: Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, as well as Abai and Ulytau. More than 12 thousand people, more than 800 units of equipment, about 400 units of water pumping and swimming means are involved in rescue operations. More than 70 thousand people have been evacuated from the emergency zones.