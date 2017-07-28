Over 50 injured as train crashes into platform in central Barcelona station

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At least 54 people have been injured, one seriously, when a train collided against a buffer stop at a station in the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona, local emergency services said Friday, EFE reports.

Another 19 people were hospitalized for less serious injuries, among them the train driver, while 34 passengers were lightly wounded in the smash.

The incident occurred at 7.15 am local time when the train from Sant Vicenc de Calders, in the Catalan province of Tarragona, was arriving at the Francia station in Barcelona city center, the Directorate General of Civil Protection in Catalonia said.

When pulling into one of the station platforms, the train was apparently unable to stop and rammed into the buffer zone at the end of the track.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident did not interrupt other train services from the station but platforms adjacent to the affected train have been closed with security tapes.