    13:27, 28 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Over 50 poisoned at wedding in N. Iraq

    Photo: Kazinform

    More than 50 people were poisoned at a wedding in Iraq's northern province of Kirkuk on Wednesday evening due to spoiled food, the official Xinhua reports citing INA.

    The INA quoted the provincial health chief Ziyad Khalaf as saying that the incident occurred in the town of Hawija, west of Kirkuk, the capital city of the cognominal province.

    Khalaf said the cases of poisoning ranged from mild to moderate, and all the patients received the necessary medical treatment in the hospital, according to the INA.

    The incident came a day after a deadly fire ripped through a wedding hall in a predominantly Christian town in Iraq's northern province of Nineveh, killing 114 people and injuring more than 200.

