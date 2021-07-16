EN
    10:26, 16 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 50 thou people under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 50,457, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    16,186 COVID-19 patients are under treatment as in-patients and 34,271 as out-patients.

    Of the total number of patients being treated for COVID-19, 934 are in severe condition, 225 in critical condition, and 117 on artificial lung ventilation.


