Over 50 world countries and 11 international organizations confirmed their participation in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As of today, over 50 world countries and 11 international organizations confirmed their participation in the EXPO-2017, representative of "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC Aigul Mukei told at the international conference titled "Green bridge - partnership platform for advanced practices and innovations".

According to her, the exhibition will be held for three months from June 10 through September 10, 2017. It is expected that more than 100 world countries and at least 10 globally recognized international organizations and about 10 companies, leaders in the sphere of innovation technologies, will take part in the exhibition.

"Over 50 world countries and 11 international organizations confirmed their participation in the exhibition so far," A. Mukei said.