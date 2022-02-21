Over 500,000 Kazakhstanis get fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has updated the figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mother, Kazinform reports.

According to the commission, as of 21 February, 660,071 teenagers, 30,431 pregnant women, and 102,281 nursing mothers were inoculated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 444,090 teenagers, 21,349 pregnant women and 68,674 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.