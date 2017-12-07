Over 500 Bolashak scholarships to be offered in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The session of the Republican Commission on training staff abroad was held under the chairmanship of Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova in Astana on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Opening the session, Secretary Abdykalikova noted that in his article "The Course towards the Future: Modernization of Kazakhstan's Identity" Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that ‘every Kazakhstani citizen needs to understand that education is the fundamental success factor in the future. Education should be the number one priority of our youth'.



Ms Abdykalikova pointed out it is crucial to assume measures to select only the best candidates within the Bolashak Scholarship Scheme who will be capable to compete in the global knowledge-driven economy.



At the session, Minister of Education and Science Yerlan Sagadiyev made a report on the execution of the Commission's instructions on training staff abroad. Participants of the session also gave consideration to a wide range of issues related to the implementation of the Bolashak Scholarship Scheme.



The Commission approved the Plan of development of the Bolashak international scholarship for 2018-2025 and the List of Priority Majors for 2018. The List consists of 160 majors aimed at implementing the tasks of the Third Modernization of the country. 555 scholarships will be offered in 2018.



This year, 309 applicants became recipients of the scholarship. They will pursue their Master's and PhD degrees at the top-ranking universities.



Wrapping up the session, Secretary Abdykalikova gave a number of instructions on further implementation of the Bolashak international scholarship.