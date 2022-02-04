Over 500 cases of COVID-19 reported in Kostanay rgn in past 24 hrs

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Kostanay region has registered over 500 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The daily growth of coronavirus cases stands at 1.10%.

Of the 545 people who have contracted the virus in the past day in the region, 493 took COVID-19 tests as part of an appointment, 43 after coming into contact with people infected with the coronavirus infection, and nine for preventive purposes.

501 people have had COVID-19 with symptoms and 44 with no symptoms.

The biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Kostanay city – 239, followed by Rudny city – 121. Kostanay district has reported 26 new daily cases of COVID-19, Altynsarinsk district – 23, Zhitikara district – 21, Karabalyksk district – 20, B.Mailin district – 20, Arkalyk city – 16, Lisakovsk city – 12, Federorovsk district – 10, Amangledinsk district – one.

The region registered 49,932 cases of the coronavirus infection from April 3 last year to February 3, 2022. The region’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 44,685.

So far, 353,868 people have been vaccinated with the first jab of anti-COVID vaccines and 335,891 with both jabs across the region.



