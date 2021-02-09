Over 500 coronavirus patients die in Mexico in the past day

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM Mexico’s authorities registered 531 coronavirus deaths over the past day, 117 more than on Sunday, and the total case tally hit 166,731, the Health Ministry’s chief epidemiologist Jose Luis Alomia told a news conference.

According to the authorities, since February 2020 more than 2.13 mln people have contracted COVID-19 in Mexico, and over 1.5 mln of them have recovered, TASS reports.





In the past 14 days some 65,700 citizens have complained of coronavirus symptoms. «Over the past two weeks, there was a significant decline [in the number of cases] by 32%,» Alomia said. «Earlier it had never been that massive.»





The load on hospitals on average in the country reduced to 49% and the share of occupied beds equipped with ventilators decreased to 46%.





In late December 2020, Mexico launched vaccination against coronavirus among its medical personnel. By now, more than 717,800 people have been vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine, with nearly 80,000 of them receiving two doses.



