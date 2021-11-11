Over 500 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 37,594 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of November 11, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 6,879 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 30,715 are receiving outpatient treatment across the country.

505 patients are in critical condition, 136 are in extremely severe condition and 97 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 1,219 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total COVID-19 caseload to 952,886 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 908,126 people recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.