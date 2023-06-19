EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:35, 19 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Over 500 involved in firefighting efforts in Abai region

    None
    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Over 500 firefighters are involved in the firefighting efforts to fully extinguish the wildfires in Abai region, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of emergencies.

    6 aircrafts and 167 units of firefighting equipment are involved in the firefighting operation as well.

    A total of 7,951 tons of water were released by helicopter over the wildfires raging in the region since June 10.

    The wildfires in the region were reportedly localized on June 14.

    Recall that 14 foresters and one tractor operator died as a result of the wildfires raging in the region.


    Tags:
    Incidents Abai region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!