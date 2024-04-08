Over 500 personnel of KMG’s subsidiaries involved in flood control works in regions

A meeting between the KazMunayGas leadership and its subsidiaries on the participation in flood control measures and assistance to the population took place with the oil company’s chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev assigning to continue rendering technical and humanitarian assistance to the flood-hit regions, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of KMG.

Photo: kmg.kz

KMG actively works together with the regional administrations and government bodies to eliminate the aftermath of the floods and help those people affected. For us, as a socially responsible company, it is a duty to provide all-round support to our compatriots in the flood-stricken regions. In addition to allocation of special equipment, fuel and funds, our work teams erect protective constructions on the spot, said Mirzagaliyev.

Up to 500 workers of KazMunayGas Group are engaged in the flood control measures; the production facilities deployed 160 vehicles and special equipment. 80 tons of diesel and 22 tons of petroleum were allocated as well.

The battle against floods and the work on social support to residents were joined by KazTransOil, Embamunaygas, Atyrau Oil Refinery and KPI Inc. in Atyrau region, Kazakhoil Aktobe, Kazakhturkmunay and Urikhtau Operating in Aktobe region, Ozenmunaygas, Mangistauhas, Karazhanbasmunay, KazGPP, KMG EP-Catering, Caspi Bitum and others in Mangistau region. Ural Oil and Gas, Pavlodar petrochemical plant, Kazgermunay and KMG-Aero are engaged in the flood control measures in other regions.

The Atyrau regional headquarters allocated Embamunaygas a land stretching 3.6km near Almaly village, Makhambetskiy district, where the company began constructing a protective dam with a height of two meters.

Upon the initiative of the Young Specialists Council of Embamunaygas, the humanitarian assistance in the form of pharmaceuticals, blankets, foods and other necessary household items was sent to those affected by floods in neighboring Aktobe region.

Alongside the allocation of funds for fuel to special vehicles and raising funds, Kazakhoil Aktobe ensured the connection of Kozhasai village, Aktobe region, to its own transmission line after the settlement was left cut off from power.

Kazakhturkmunay, a KMG subsidiary, allocated three off-road buses and provided diesel and petroleum to ensure safe evacuation of residents of Baiganinskiy, Irgizkiy distrcits and Abai village in Aktobe region.