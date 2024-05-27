Over 500 residents of flood-hit Kulsary treated by Salamatty Kazakhstan health train brigade

Residents of flood affected Kulsary town in Atyrau region are receiving free treatment from Salamatty Kazakhstan health train brigade, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Operational Headquarters of Atyrau region's Emergencies Department.

Within 24 hours, the train brigade has already served more than 500 residents of the town.

Mobile brigades are working in all evacuation centers.

The train brigade includes medical workers, mediators and lawyers. Consultations are provided by a therapist, a surgeon, a pediatrician, a psychologist, a neurologist, an ultrasound specialist, a general practitioner, a radiologist, a cardiologist, a dentist, an ophthalmologist, an otolaryngologist, a pediatrician, an oncologist-mammologist, a gynecologist, and a urologist.

Photo credit: Operational Headquarters of Atyrau region's Emergencies Department

In case of need, the doctors carry out minor surgeries and issue a referral for a planned treatment.

The Salamatty Kazakhstan health train arrived in Kulsary on May 26 and will be open to public until May 28.

Salamatty Kazakhstan medical train social project is implemented by Samruk-Kazyna Trust on behalf of JSC Samruk-Kazyna group of companies, with the participation of the Presidential National Commission for Women Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy and the Ministry of Healthcare.