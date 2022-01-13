Over 500 thou citizens received 1st component of COVID-19 vaccine in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to over 515,000 people in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of today, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to over 515 thousand people or 72% of the eligible population and the second component to almost 490 thousand people in the city of Nur-Sultan.

Both Pfizer vaccine components have been administered to 10,400 people, including over 6,800 teens, 3,300 pregnant and over 200 nursing mothers.

As of today, over 24 thousand people out of medical workers, teachers, members of the security forces, people over 60 and immunocompromised people as well as personnel and contingent of the medical and social facilities have received COVID-19 booster shots in Nur-Sultan.