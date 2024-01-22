Over 500,000 visit Tajikistan’s Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha

On January 21, as part of the state visit of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Qatar, the National Day of Tajikistan was officially opened at the Expo 2023 Doha, Khovar reports.

Tajikistan’s pavilion was visited by more than 500,000 guests.

The opening ceremony was attended by official representatives of Tajikistan and Qatar, embassies of foreign countries, representatives of the private sector, business and investment circles of Tajikistan and Qatar.

It was emphasized that the Expo 2023 Doha is organized on an area of more than 1,7 million square meters, and more than 80 countries take part in it.

On this day, under the sound of the national anthems of the two states, the state flags of Tajikistan and Qatar were raised at the main entrance of the pavilion.

Tajikistan’s pavilion was organized on an area of about 800 square meters. The pavilion presents the samples of fruits and dried fruits, fresh vegetables, honey, medicinal plants and the crystal clear waters of Tajikistan.

The pavilion is decorated with a special national style and ornament. It also presents examples of Tajik folk crafts, such as carpentry and wood carving.

Also, near the pavilion, a garden of Tajikistan was created, in which, as a symbol of strengthening the friendship of the peoples of two states, trees grown in Tajikistan were planted.

The pavilion is called “Water for Sustainable Development” and is dedicated to the international initiatives of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on water and climate issues.

In this regard, the pavilion also presents Tajikistan’s worthy steps at the international level in the field of water and climate, especially green energy production.

The exhibition was organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan.

Every day, more than 2,000 people visit a pavilion and get acquainted with examples of horticulture and viticulture, energy, tourism and production facilities, as well as Tajik folk crafts.

The Expo 2023 Doha began on October 2, 2023 and will last until March 28, 2024.