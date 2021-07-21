Over 508,000 people get 1st jab of COVID vaccine in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Over 508,000 people have received their jabs of COVID vaccine in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department, 29,694 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in the region as of July 21. Of these, 19,028 people had corresponding symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

In the past 24 hours Almaty region registered 160 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Of 160, 138 are symptomatic and 22 are symptomless COVID-19 cases.

27,335 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in the region since the start of the pandemic. 42 people have been discharged from local infectious hospitals after recovering in the past day.

Since the beginning of the year 508,063 people have been vaccinated with the first component of COVID vaccine. 283,119 jabs of the second component have been administered as well.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.