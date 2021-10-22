Over 51,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 51,216 people in Kazakhstan are treated for the coronavirus infection as of October 22, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of the coronavirus infection.

According to the commission, 8,851 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 42,365 are receiving outpatient treatment.

625 patients are in critical condition, 172 are in extremely severe condition and 109 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 1,742 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 924,802 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 867,961 Kazakhstanis fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.