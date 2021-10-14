EN
    07:19, 14 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 51 mln Russians got at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - More than 51 mln Russians have already received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    «Over 51 mln people have been vaccinated with the first component of coronavirus vaccines,» he said. At the same time, Murashko urged people over 60 to get vaccinated.

    «The healthcare system today is working under an additional huge load,» the minister said adding «We see that vaccination can help avoid diverting resources towards the treatment of patients with coronavirus».


